Advertisement

Baby formula shortage has some families scrambling

Baby formula is the latest item that stores can't keep stocked on shelves.
Baby formula is the latest item that stores can't keep stocked on shelves.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Baby formula shortages have some families looking for formula.

According to a market research firm, infant formula inventories at stores in mid-January were down 17% from where they were in mid-February 2020.

Walgreens alerted its customers about isolated formula shortages at its stores nationwide in November. The company said it is still facing a tight inventory.

An Amazon spokesperson said it is working closely with its vendors to get formula products back in stock as quickly as possible.

Walmart said any shortages of formula at its stores were related to capacity issues on the manufacturing end.

Meanwhile, CVS said it is continuing to work with its national brand baby formula vendors to address the issue, and it regrets any inconveniences its customers may be experiencing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House catches fire at Winfield subdivision
Two story house catches fire in north Laredo subdivision
House fire reported at Partridge Loop
Laredo home catches fire in Mines Road area
Laredo Crime Stoppers offering Valentine's Day special
Laredo Crime Stoppers: Turn in your ex, get a reward
Three men accused of car burglary
Police searching for three people tied to car burglary
Sylvia Borunda-Firth
Laredo City Council names interim city attorney

Latest News

New redistricting plan approved
New redistricting plan approved
FILE - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla.,Thursday,...
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom...
2nd man pleads guilty in alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Whitmer
Whether or not a family owes tax money or has filed taxes before, they will need to file a...
EXPLAINER: How to get up to $3,600 per child in tax credit
Longhorn boys stomp the court
United Longhorns boy's basketball stomp the court