City of Laredo to unveil dog park on Santa Maria Rd

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Residents living in west Laredo will have a new place to take their dogs for a walk.

On Wednesday morning the City of Laredo along with Councilmember Vanessa Perez will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for K9 Kimmies Corner Dog Park.

It’s named after K9 Kimmie, an explosive detection K9 for the Laredo Police Department that was found abandoned by an officer. After a year Kimmie became a certified police dog in 2005.

The new park will be located at 4418 old Santa Maria Road.

The park will offer citizens a safe recreational space to walk their pets and stay active.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m.

