District 7 councilmember speaks out on zone change request

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The councilmember for La Bota Ranch area is speaking out on a zone change proposal that has many people living there concerned.

During February 7′s city council meeting, there was a lot of debate between councilmembers on a zone change request that would add more land in La Bota Ranch area for home development. There were 30 people signed up for written comments on the agenda item, the majority against the proposal.

Many people said the area can’t handle more development when there are not enough roads, streets, or even additional exits for the subdivision. Councilmember for District 7, Vanessa Perez, agrees with the comments and even asked that the item be tabled. However, a few councilmembers tried to push for the zone change to move forward.

According to Perez, there have been several zone change requests for La Bota Ranch area. “All of this growth happening all at once, this area used to have a master plan and what you see today is very different from what was planned out and what it was supposed to be and normally developments have master plans and I still haven’t gotten an answer as to why this area is not planned out.” She continues, “All of these individual owners are bringing their own plans of what they want to do and nobody is really stopping to look and say: ‘This whole entire area, how does it work together?’”

Perez says during a recent planning and zoning meeting, the committee approved the building of a warehouse in front of Muller Elementary School. Perez says it’s possible that the street that leads to the school and La Bota Ranch will get clogged up with trucks and other traffic.

The zone change proposal for La Bota Ranch area was ultimately tabled during February 7′s council meeting.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.