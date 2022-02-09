Advertisement

DPS releases dash cam video showing chase

The video was released on Facebook on Tuesday by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Texas Department of Public Safety releases some dramatic video of a chase involving some alleged human smugglers. The three-minute-long video was posted to Facebook Tuesday afternoon, credited as being part of operation lone star.

The video shows an incident that happened back on January 26th involving Trooper G. Casarez along Highway 59. In it, the trooper is seen trying to engage with two vehicles, a Chevy Malibu, and a Chevy Impala, which are seen speeding together.

The trooper then tries to pull over the Impala, and at first it looks like the driver is going to comply, but then speeds off. At one point the driver goes onto a rough back road, before finally coming to a stop and bailing out to try and get away on foot.

Meanwhile, the Malibu is spotted a short time later.

A spike strip is eventually used to stop that car. The driver ends up pulling over off the road and tries to get away on foot but is tracked down with the help of a helicopter.

An undocumented immigrant is arrested and turned over to Border Patrol.

