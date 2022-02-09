Emergency repairs for Uni-Trade Stadium’s structural problems

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s known as “The Home of the Tecos” -- a Laredo attraction and the only major stadium in the Gateway City. Uni-Trade Stadium opened its gates ten years ago, but now city officials say it’s in danger of collapsing.

The emergency repair funding was approved during city council for $500,000 on February 7′s meeting, but it was the words of a city director that are shocking.

Public Works Director John Orfila said the 10-year-old building was collapsing. He presented a slideshow showing the issues that the stadium has. These problems include cracks in the walls and even mold in other parts. A structural engineer was hired to look at the facility and recommended the soil be leveled underneath the structure. City officials say they want to start these repairs as soon as possible.

Uni-Trade Stadium houses the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos baseball team and concerts are hosted there.

