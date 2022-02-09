Advertisement

Jury selection hearing set in fatal crash case

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The trial for a Laredo man who allegedly took two lives during an accident on Mines Road almost five years ago is set to begin soon.

In June 2017, three people were pushing a broken-down truck on Mines Rd. when a car allegedly crashed into them. Laredo police say Miguel Angel Meza was driving the car that allegedly hit the two men, Jorge Salazar and David Alejandres. Both men died at the scene. According to reports, the third person was inside the truck at the time of the crash and did not sustain any injuries.

Now, nearly five years later, jury selection for Meza’s trial is set to begin on April 4th. Meza is facing two charges of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and one of criminal neglect.

Salazar’s mother says both families who lost a loved are asking for closure. “It’s a chapter that we need. All we’re asking for is justice -- that every decision you make, there’s a consequence for that decision that you take that day. And unfortunately that gentleman made a decision. Whatever his actions did unfortunately took the lives of two innocent boys that have caused us too much pain. We live on with the pain in the morning and at night. No matter where you go, it’s the constant reminder that our boys are never there. They’re never coming home.”

David Alejandres would have been 24 years old on February 9. Both of the victim’s families came together on his birthday, along Mines Rd., to mark the occasion.

