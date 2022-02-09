Advertisement

Lady Longhorns secure win over bulldogs

By Ryan Bailey
Feb. 9, 2022
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The lady Longhorns and Bulldogs competed for the second seed out of District 30-6A.

Much like the guys the two went neck and neck, but it was United that was able to secure the W.

The final score was 73 to 66.

Kayla Herrera of the Bulldogs landed 28 points while Jesslyn Jalomo of the Longhorns scored 23.

