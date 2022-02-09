Advertisement

LBJ Wolves bark up win over United South

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Tuesday night brought a handful of rivalry games including the Wolves of LBJ taking on the United South Panthers.

The Wolves and the Panthers met up for the second time in just four days.

The Panthers kept trailing into the third and fourth quarter but they couldn’t land the amount of buckets that they needed.

The LBJ Wolves would go on to pick up another massive win over United South, this time by 11.

Roger Leyendecker had 24 points to lead all scorers while Jacob Trevino had 17 for the Panthers.

