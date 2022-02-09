Love and warmer temperatures in the air!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We may be about five weeks away from spring, but we are going to start warming up and seeing those spring-like temperatures.

On Wednesday we will start out very chilly in the 40s, but we’ll warm up to a high of about 75 degrees.

For the rest of the week we’ll stay between the mid to upper 70s during the day and see lows in the upper 40s.

As we get to the weekend, we’ll see some big changes for both the big game and Valentine’s Day.

On Saturday morning we’ll start in the 50s and see a high of about 72 degrees. Overnight the winds will pick up and we’ll drop to the low 40s.

This will give us a cool Super Bowl Sunday, which is the perfect time to grill outside.

As for Valentine’s Day, we’ll be pretty mild in the mid-70s and be in the upper 70s by Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.