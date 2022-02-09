Martin High School to recognize state champ musicians

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A couple of Martin High School band players will be recognized as they are set to compete in a state competition.

Martin High School Junior Nestor Olguin, a saxophone player and Alejandro Trejo, percussion were both recently recognized by the LISD board of trustees for earning all state titles.

The tigers send the two their best as they are set to compete at the Texas Music Educators Association State conference.

On Wednesday morning they will hold a ceremony for both musicians at the Martin High School Elmo Lopez Band Hall at 9 a.m.

Good luck to both students during the competition!

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.