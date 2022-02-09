Advertisement

Martin Tigers rattle the Rattlers, secure district title

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Tigers of Martin took on the Rio Grande City Rattlers.

Martin hit the ground running and took a 16-point lead by the second quarter thanks to freshman Jorge Martinez.

The tigers would keep the lead and dominate the rattlers by 23 points.

The final score 79 to 53 Martin.

The Tigers would secure their fourth straight outright district title in the process.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

House catches fire at Winfield subdivision
Two story house catches fire in north Laredo subdivision
House fire reported at Partridge Loop
Laredo home catches fire in Mines Road area
Laredo Crime Stoppers offering Valentine's Day special
Laredo Crime Stoppers: Turn in your ex, get a reward
Three men accused of car burglary
Police searching for three people tied to car burglary
Sylvia Borunda-Firth
Laredo City Council names interim city attorney

Latest News

Lady Longhorns win it
Lady Longhorns secure win over bulldogs
LBJ Wolves bark up win over United South
LBJ Wolves bark up win over United South
Wolves bark up win over Panthers
LBJ Wolves bark up win over United South
Longhorns stomp the court
United Longhorns boy’s basketball stomp the court