Martin Tigers rattle the Rattlers, secure district title

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Tigers of Martin took on the Rio Grande City Rattlers.

Martin hit the ground running and took a 16-point lead by the second quarter thanks to freshman Jorge Martinez.

The tigers would keep the lead and dominate the rattlers by 23 points.

The final score 79 to 53 Martin.

The Tigers would secure their fourth straight outright district title in the process.

