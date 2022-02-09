New redistricting plan approved

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After weeks in the works, the new redistricting map has been approved. This approval will affect some people that were living on the border line between some districts. But before approving the changes, council members had a lot to say.

The plan had gone back and forth between council members and even the redistricting committee. However, not everyone was in favor of this new plan.

Former council member for District 2, Esteban Rangel, expressed his concerns during public comments. Within this new plan, District 2 now sees a 90% change, essentially becoming District 3. He sees an issue with this since in previous meetings, council members had said no change needed to be done. Rangel worries neighborhoods currently in District 2, like the southern party of the city, will lose representation once they are moved over under District 3.

Rangel wasn’t the only one against this new plan, three council members voted against the plan.

To see the complete new plan, including statistics and maps, you can go here.

