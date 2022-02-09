Quick Weather Change This Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Dry air from the Rockies will bring partly to mostly sunny skies with cool nights and mild afternoons through Thursday. In advance of a cooler airmass from the Great Plains, southerly winds will raise temperatures into the high 70′s on Friday. The cooler Great Plains air will move in this weekend. It is not arctic air, but temperatures will be cooler Saturday and Sunday. Warmer winds from the south will follow beginning Monday.

