Advertisement

Quick Weather Change This Weekend

By Richard Berler
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Dry air from the Rockies will bring partly to mostly sunny skies with cool nights and mild afternoons through Thursday. In advance of a cooler airmass from the Great Plains, southerly winds will raise temperatures into the high 70′s on Friday. The cooler Great Plains air will move in this weekend. It is not arctic air, but temperatures will be cooler Saturday and Sunday. Warmer winds from the south will follow beginning Monday.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

House catches fire at Winfield subdivision
Two story house catches fire in north Laredo subdivision
Ruben Vela
Laredo man shares journey of beating pancreatic cancer
Cesar Rene Terrazas
Man accused of firing shots at Laredo Police to appear in court
Policía de Laredo
Accident on Guadalupe causing road closures
House fire reported at Partridge Loop
Laredo home catches fire in Mines Road area

Latest News

Stash house found by Border Patrol
Stash house found in south Laredo, 5 undocumented people inside
Stash house found by Border Patrol
Stash house found in south Laredo
House fire on Windfall subdivision
House fire at Windfall subdivision
Redistricting issues at city council
New redistricting plan approved