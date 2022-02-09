Advertisement

Stash house found in south Laredo, 5 undocumented people inside

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An investigation leads to the discovery of several undocumented people inside a home. It happened February 4 when Border Patrol agents working alongside local and state law enforcement found a home with five undocumented individuals inside.

Agencies involved with the bust say it happened in south Laredo. They ask the community to report any suspicious activity in your neighborhoods by calling them toll free at 1-800-343-1994.

