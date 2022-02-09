UISD inviting parents to Early Start Pathway meeting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is inviting parents to learn about future advancement opportunities for their children.

UISD’s Early Start Pathway program will be offering several college courses to incoming high school students from pre-calculus, chemistry, algebra, physics, and arts & entertainment.

On Wednesday evening the district will hold a virtual meeting for parents of eighth grade students so they can find out how to get their child involved in the program.

The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. and it’s open to parents of eighth graders.

Parents can join the zoom meeting by entering meeting ID: 895 1640 4748.

The passcode is 640582.

For more information, you can call 956-473-5244.

