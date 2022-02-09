United Longhorns boy’s basketball stomp the court

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Tuesday night brought a whole slew of basketball games to south Texas with four rivalries and an LISD squad trying to wrap up a district title.

The Longhorns’ boys basketball took on the bulldogs who were battling for their playoff spot.

The bulldogs would get a good head start with several buckets in the net but the United Longhorns were able to fight back.

The two went back and forth until the final minutes.

In the end, the United Longhorns would go on to win it 52 to 46.

