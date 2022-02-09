Who is the new interim city attorney?

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has seen some major changes in leadership over the past few weeks.

From several high-profile administrators resigning to new faces stepping into the roles.

During Monday’s City Council meeting Sylvia Borunda Firth was selected as the city’s interim attorney.

After the first day of being selected, Borunda-Firth had an eager outlook on the new role.

Borunda-Firth says she got a call from a friend who informed her about the opportunity and said it would be a great opportunity because they needed someone for a short term.

The position became vacant in early January after the former city attorney abruptly resigned.

Borunda-Firth was the city attorney for El Paso for seven years and is currently the president for the State Bar of Texas.

Borunda-Firth says, “I watched Laredo from afar because I’m from the border as well, and I’m always interested in the growth of this community and the initiatives that take place here.”

However, before she got selected as the interim city attorney, some council members questioned her previous work-experience .

According to our NBC News affiliate there was a possible conflict of interest relating to Firth and a property her husband’s law firm had an interest in owning that was to be presented to El Paso Council to vote.

Laredo Councilmember Alberto Torres brought that topic up during Monday’s meeting

Firth says that there was no conflict of interest regarding the purchase and had nothing to do with the project.

Firth says, “I fully expected them to want to know a little bit about me and how qualified I am to do the job and it was a legitimate line of questions explained to us what happened and like I said to them I have nothing to hide.”

One other topic talked about was her payment.

Councilman Vidal Rodriguez spoke out saying the wage being offered is above previous city attorneys.

It was said she would be making $250 an hour; Mayor Pete Saenz believes the amount is adequate.

It was also mentioned-Firth can continue to work under Bojorquez Law Firm.

Mayor Pete Saenz says they’ll be making payment to the firm and then the firm will take care of her salary.

Saenz says, “For some people it may seem like a lot but when you get value for the hourly rate that she’s charging if we see a difference in the next 3 or four months that’s savings because yes you can pay less but what are you getting from that amount. So if it makes us get better decisions it avoids litigation and further expenses.”

Council ultimately approved Firth as the interim city attorney for 10-months.

Firth says in order to keep trust in the organization, they know that they’ve got good city attorneys that are working hard to keep things afloat for them.

