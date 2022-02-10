Alexander girls kick up a win on the soccer field

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In soccer, it was an all-Laredo battle between Alexander and United South at the SAC Wednesday night.

It was a busy night on the defensive end for United South as they close out the opening 40 minutes with only one goal.

The second half would be a different story as the Bulldogs open this one up and win it four to nothing.

That is the same score as the boys from Tuesday night that also went to Alexander as they swept south in round one of district play.

