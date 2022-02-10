Advertisement

Argument leads to shots allegedly being fired at off-duty Border Patrol agent

Dispute over discussion of local politics
Dispute over local politics
Dispute over local politics(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An argument over local politics turns to gunfire, landing someone behind bars.

Arturo Montes, Jr., 37, was arrested for allegedly shooting at an off-duty Border Patrol agent.

According to reports, both men were drinking and got into an argument regarding Montes’s brother running for a local political office to the extent where Montes allegedly punched the victim, as well as grabbing a gun and chasing him to his apartment, shooting at the victim.

Montes was detained and taken in for questioning.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives recovered the gun allegedly involved.

Montes was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

House catches fire at Winfield subdivision
Two story house catches fire in north Laredo subdivision
House fire reported at Partridge Loop
Laredo home catches fire in Mines Road area
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
Three men accused of car burglary
Police searching for three people tied to car burglary
Laredo Crime Stoppers offering Valentine's Day special
Laredo Crime Stoppers: Turn in your ex, get a reward

Latest News

uni-trade repairs
Uni-Trade repairs
Wednesday 6 pm Weather Forecast
A Brief Cool Down This Weekend
Wednesday 6 pm Weather Forecast
Wednesday 6 pm Weather Forecast
Martin High School to recognize state champs
Martin High School presents awards to All-State champs