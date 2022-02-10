Argument leads to shots allegedly being fired at off-duty Border Patrol agent

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An argument over local politics turns to gunfire, landing someone behind bars.

Arturo Montes, Jr., 37, was arrested for allegedly shooting at an off-duty Border Patrol agent.

According to reports, both men were drinking and got into an argument regarding Montes’s brother running for a local political office to the extent where Montes allegedly punched the victim, as well as grabbing a gun and chasing him to his apartment, shooting at the victim.

Montes was detained and taken in for questioning.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives recovered the gun allegedly involved.

Montes was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

