Beto O’Rourke to make a stop in Laredo

Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The state is coming up on the one-year anniversary of the infamous Texas freeze that left thousands in the dark and without power.
Texas Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will make a stop in Laredo as part of his Keep the Lights on Campaign.
O’Rourke says he will highlight Governor Abbotts preparedness during the Texas power grid failure and offer a new path forward to Keep the Lights on in the State of Texas.
O Rourke will be in San Antonio and then make his way to Laredo at 7 p.m.
