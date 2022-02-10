A Brief Cool Down This Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Mild dry air is in control of our weather. Scattered, mainly thin cirrus clouds tracking across Mexico will appear in our skies tonight and Thursday, through which the moon will shine tonight, and the sun Thursday. With light winds and dry air, temperatures overnight will become chilly with lows in the 40′s. With warmer air moving in aloft from northern Mexico, daytime temperatures will warm quickly into the 70′s. A cooler airmass from Canada will reach our area Saturday morning. We will have cooler weather through Sunday, after which the cool airmass will move to our east, and warmer winds from the south will return beginning Monday.

