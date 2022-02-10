Children’s orthopedic clinics on the 10th of every month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A clinic to care for children with orthopedic problems will be held at the Ruthe B. Cowl Rehabilitation Center on February 10. The clinic is something the center has been doing for over six decades.

Doctors from the UT Health Science Center of San Antonio will be consulting patients from the ages of 2 to 21 and providing parents with advice if therapy or even surgery might be necessary. The executive director of the center, Jackie Rodriguez, says they prepare patients by getting them set up for surgery. “Afterwards, they don’t have to travel out of town to consult with the follow-up visits, but instead the doctors come here and consult with them.”

These clinics are usually held on the tenth of every month. They’re free and open to the community with only a $5 processing fee. It’s suggested that families check the Ruthe B. Cowl website for scheduling information.

