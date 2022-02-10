Clark Elementary to get renovations in March

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For decades, Clark Elementary School has experienced wears and tears. It’s a school loved by many and considered one of the oldest buildings in Laredo, being around for more than 40 years. Now, that is about to change with a makeover coming soon.

United Independent School District Construction Project Manager Dorian Gutierrez says that the Clark Elementary project was part of the bond passed by the district in 2013. The bond consisted in building a new school that would be 87,000 square feet to accommodate more than 500 students.

Gutierrez says that although the building will be smaller than the current one, it will have 27 classrooms, two special education rooms, two multi-purpose classrooms, one science and music classroom, and the usual gym, cafeteria, and library.

According to the project manager, some of the challenges were to find ways to alleviate vehicle traffic during pick-up times. Another challenge was the school’s drainage system.

Gutierrez says that this project will start sometime in March 2022 and is expected to open its doors around the first half of 2023.

