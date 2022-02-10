Advertisement

Fighter jet from Luke AFB in Arizona crashes; pilot safe

The Mirage F1 fighter jet that was destroyed was used in support of military flight training at...
The Mirage F1 fighter jet that was destroyed was used in support of military flight training at Luke Air Force Base.(Gray News, file)
By Arizona's Family staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A fighter jet flying from Luke Air Force Base in Arizona crashed in an unoccupied area Thursday. The pilot safely ejected.

Government contractor Airborne Tactical Advantage Company said in a statement to Arizona’s Family that its Mirage F1 fighter jet that was destroyed was used in support of military flight training at the base.

The jet went down in the Buckeye area about 15 miles north of the base, and the Federal Aviation Administration place a 5-mile flight restriction in the area for 24 hours.

ATAC stated the cause of the crash was being investigated.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
Rollover accident reported in north Laredo
Vehicle rolls over in North Laredo crash
Dispute over local politics
Argument leads to shots allegedly being fired at off-duty agent
House catches fire at Winfield subdivision
Two story house catches fire in north Laredo subdivision
Jury selection hearing set in fatal crash case
Jury selection hearing set in fatal crash case

Latest News

In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Greta Gerwig, right, talks to Jerry Harris on the red carpet...
Former ‘Cheer’ star pleads guilty in child pornography case
Jeanie Evans, 68, died from an allergic reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine, according to an autopsy...
Autopsy confirms Kansas woman died from allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - Protesters walk along Jackson St. during the North Texas March for Life, celebrating the...
Abortions in Texas fell 60% in 1st month under new limits
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Lieutenant: Officers should have intervened in Floyd killing
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade