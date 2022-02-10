George Altgelt speaks about the role of the city attorney

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Former Laredo councilmember George Altgelt addressed why it’s so important to receive accurate advice from the city attorney on the KGNS Digital News Desk with Ruben Villarreal. He says when bad advice is given, the city becomes vulnerable to lawsuits, such as with a recent decision made to appoint Samuel Keith Selman as interim city manager before accepting the resignation of Robert Eads, which Altgelt says was not legally posted on the agenda.

“Council, trusting their lawyer, [Kristina Hale, who was acting as the city attorney at the time], voted to approve accepting Mr. Eads’ resignation. That was a $300,000 decision that happened like that,” Altgelt said as he snapped his fingers for dramatic effect. He continues, “It was not on the agenda, and it is a Texas Open Meetings Act violation. Any member of the public can sue the city right now and void that decision because it was made illegally since it was not posted on the agenda. He concludes by saying, “having a good city attorney can prevent problems from occurring.”

As for how to choose the next city manager, Altgelt says a search firm consultant once told him that the only way good candidates will apply is if a city first cleans up unethical practices.

You can watch the full interview with George Altgelt below:

