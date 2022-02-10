Advertisement

KGNS team member places second in Jalapeno contest

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Members of the media from all over Laredo gathered for an annual WBCA event that marks the start of the fun.

The annual celebrity Jalapeno Eating Challenge started at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Contestants had exactly five minutes to devour as many jalapenos as they could.

KGNS Chief Meteorologist Richard Heatwave Berler was the timekeeper and many of our friends at KGNS were competing for the W.

Our very own Christian Del Rio tied for second place with a total of 32 jalapenos.

The winner was no stranger to first place.

It was Nathaniel Barrientos with Guerra Communications who ate 35 in under five minutes.

This is the second year that he has won.

