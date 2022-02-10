Laredo celebrities to step up to Jalapeno eating challenge

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This Thursday morning several local celebrities will gobble up some jalapenos for a chance to be crowned the king or queen.

The annual jalapeno eating challenge will take place at 11 a.m. at the El Metro Park & Ride.

Contestants will have five minutes to eat as many jalapenos as they can to see whoever can eat the most in that time.

KGNS’ Chief Meteorologist Richard Heatwave Berler will be the timekeeper and we have some other fellow companions that are competing.

