Advertisement

Man allegedly caught driving with a sack full of cocaine

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of several packages of cocaine.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Miguel Angel Puente Villa, 29 in the case.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon when sheriff’s deputies conducted a stop on a white Nissan Tsuru bearing Mexican license plates near San Dario and Del Mar.

Deputies searched the car and found 10 packages of cocaine hidden inside a sack.

After a brief interview, Puente admitted to transporting contraband.

Puente Villa was charged with possession of controlled substances and was taken to the county jail.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
House catches fire at Winfield subdivision
Two story house catches fire in north Laredo subdivision
Jury selection hearing set in fatal crash case
Jury selection hearing set in fatal crash case
Emergency Repairs for Uni-Trade Stadium
Emergency repairs for Uni-Trade Stadium’s structural problems
Speaking out on Zone Change Request
District 7 councilmember speaks out on zone change request

Latest News

Man allegedly caught driving with a sack full of cocaine
File photo: Jalapeno eating contest
Laredo celebrities to step up to Jalapeno eating challenge
Laredo celebrities to take part in Jalapeno eating challenge
Laredo celebrities to take part in Jalapeno eating challenge
WBCA Carnival returns
WBCA Carnival returns to Sames Auto Arena