Man allegedly caught driving with a sack full of cocaine

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of several packages of cocaine.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Miguel Angel Puente Villa, 29 in the case.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon when sheriff’s deputies conducted a stop on a white Nissan Tsuru bearing Mexican license plates near San Dario and Del Mar.

Deputies searched the car and found 10 packages of cocaine hidden inside a sack.

After a brief interview, Puente admitted to transporting contraband.

Puente Villa was charged with possession of controlled substances and was taken to the county jail.

