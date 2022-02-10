Martin High School presents awards to All-State champs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On February 9, Martin High School band and administration presented an achievement award to juniors Nestor Olguin and Alejandro Trejo for their achievement in earning All-State titles.

These two students will compete at the Texas Music Educators Association State Conference on the weekend. Martin High School band director Roberto Castro says he’s overwhelmed that both of his students are going to participate in such event. Castro says both of his students have competed against more than 50,000 high school musicians at the state level.

He also adds that during the COVID-19 pandemic, it affected the high schoolers’ instrument practice, but both young musicians managed to overcome the situation.

Nestor Olguin, who plays the saxophone, says competing against thousands of other students was not an easy feat. Alejandro Trejo, who plays percussion, and awarded the same recognition two times in a row now, says that it is a privilege to be recognized alongside many others who give their best.

Both of these students say that this award was not easy to obtain, but thanks to the support of family, friends, and peers, they managed to achieve it.

