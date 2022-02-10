Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador to visit Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Mexican president will stop by Nuevo Laredo on February 18th. Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be there to address issues relating to the Nuevo Laredo’s economic development. He will meet with local officials and other entities during his visit.

Last year, President Obrador had said that he aims to improve Nuevo Laredo Customs program to help boost trade.

