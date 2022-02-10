Advertisement

Mexico allows birth certificate change for transgender people

By Lisely Garza
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A historic move from Mexico is now changing the lives of many Mexicans living in the United States.

In January, Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry announced they will allow transgender people to amend certain legal documents at any of their consulates in the U.S.

Officials with the Mexican consulate in Laredo say anyone interested in this process would only need their original Mexican birth certificate, proof of an official identification and two witnesses who will need proof of identification as well. Mexican officials say the new amended birth certificate will not mention anything relating to a gender change. With this new regulation, 67 consulates and 80 embassies around the world can issue these birth certificates. The process only takes a couple of days.

The consulate says if people are interested in this change, you can contact them at 956-723-0990.

