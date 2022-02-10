Advertisement

Municipal Court judge to announce amnesty program

(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Those with outstanding warrants or traffic violations will have a chance to clear their record, no questions asked.

On Thursday morning, Municipal Court Judge Jesus Chuy Dominguez will hold a press conference to announce the details on the upcoming warrant forgiveness amnesty program.

The program will start Monday, Feb. 14 and will end on March 11.

Judge Dominguez will create a special docket for the amnesty program where the community can attend Monday through Friday at 2 p.m.

No one will be arrested if they voluntarily make an appearance for court and make an effort to make arrangements on their pending cases.

