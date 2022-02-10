Nixon Mustangs outscore the Wolves

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two of the hottest teams in District 30-6A brought LBJ and Nixon to the Wolves’ den.

The Mustangs put the clamps down on the defense holding the Wolves off the board as they took it 66 to 59.

Josh Cazares led with the most points with 23 buckets while Adrien Medellin is one better with 24 for Nixon.

After the game, KGNS caught up with Medellin to ask him about the big win.

Medellin replied, “We just made them shoot less, make them more contested, make them feel uncomfortable and secured every rebound we could. It’s a great win to keep us in first place where we belong and thanks to God we pulled out this victory.”

With this win, the Mustangs move a half game up on the Longhorns for the District 30-6A lead.

Nixon has two games left while United still has three.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.