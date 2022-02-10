Over 70 Undocumented People Arrested

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More than 70 undocumented people are found hidden inside a tractor-trailer in west Laredo.

Tuesday night, Border Patrol agents at the Laredo West station encountered a tractor-trailer.

Agents sent the trailer to secondary inspection, after getting an alert from a service canine.

A search of the trailer lead to the discovery of over 70 people from Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

The agency says the temperature in the trailer was nearly 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

All of the individuals were taken into custody for further investigation.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.