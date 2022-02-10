Advertisement

Over 70 Undocumented People Arrested

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More than 70 undocumented people are found hidden inside a tractor-trailer in west Laredo.

Tuesday night, Border Patrol agents at the Laredo West station encountered a tractor-trailer.

Agents sent the trailer to secondary inspection, after getting an alert from a service canine.

A search of the trailer lead to the discovery of over 70 people from Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

The agency says the temperature in the trailer was nearly 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

All of the individuals were taken into custody for further investigation.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
Rollover accident reported in north Laredo
Vehicle rolls over in North Laredo crash
Dispute over local politics
Argument leads to shots allegedly being fired at off-duty agent
House catches fire at Winfield subdivision
Two story house catches fire in north Laredo subdivision
Jury selection hearing set in fatal crash case
Jury selection hearing set in fatal crash case

Latest News

Clark Elementary renovations
Clark Elementary to get renovations in March
Clark Elementary renovations
Clark Elementary renovations
Transgender people birth certificates
Mexico allows birth certificate change for transgender people
UISD suspends Valentine's Day deliveries
UISD suspends Valentine’s Day deliveries