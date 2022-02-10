Advertisement

Tesla recall: Can make sounds obscuring pedestrian warnings

Tesla is recalling nearly 579,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a “Boombox” function can play...
Tesla is recalling nearly 579,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a “Boombox” function can play sounds over an external speaker and obscure audible warnings for pedestrians.(Source: Tesla/CNN)
By TOM KRISHER
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling nearly 579,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a “Boombox” function can play sounds over an external speaker and obscure audible warnings for pedestrians.

The recall is the fourth made public in the last two weeks as U.S. safety regulators increase scrutiny of the nation’s largest electric vehicle maker.

The government says the “Boombox” function allows drivers to play sounds while the vehicles are moving.

This violates federal safety standards that require pedestrian warning noises for electric cars, which make little noise when traveling, the agency says.

The agency says the problem will be repaired with an over-the-air software update.

The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Tesla Model X, S, and Y vehicles, as well as 2017 through 2022 Model 3s.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
House catches fire at Winfield subdivision
Two story house catches fire in north Laredo subdivision
Jury selection hearing set in fatal crash case
Jury selection hearing set in fatal crash case
Emergency Repairs for Uni-Trade Stadium
Emergency repairs for Uni-Trade Stadium’s structural problems
The video shows a State Trooper helping foil a human smuggling attempt.
DPS releases dash cam video showing chase

Latest News

Municipal Court judge to announce amnesty program
Spring Fling Carnival opens Thursday
WBCA Carnival returns to Sames Auto Arena
Some key provisions in the Build Back Better plan are likely to be taken away.
Biden administration weighs in on Build Back Better, Florida anti-LGBT bill
Is UniTrade Stadium in need of renovations?
Is UniTrade Stadium in need of renovations?