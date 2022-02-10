Throwing it back to the 70s on Thursday

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Love is in the air, as well as a nice cool breeze!

On Thursday we’ll start in the low 50s and see a high of about 75 degrees by the afternoon.

Expect temperatures to stay in the 70s and see cool nights in the 50s to low 40s.

Things will get a little warmer on Friday; we are expecting a high of 78 but then on Saturday a weak cold front will come through.

Strong winds and chances of rain will bring us back down to the 70s as well as low 40s.

This will give us a cool Sunday just in time for the big game.

Then on Valentine’s Day expect a beautiful day for love; it’s going to be in the mid-70s.

Temperatures will continue to increase to the upper 70s but then Wednesday we could see a high of 88 already.

