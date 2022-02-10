Tigers forced into three-way tie breaker

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The regular season in girls high school hoops has come to a close and we have our answers as to who is making the playoffs.

There is one squad still fighting for their spot after finishing in a three way tie for the fourth position in district 30-5A as the Martin girls still have work to do.

The Tigers will now head down to Roma on Friday evening to face off with Mission Vets in game one of the tie breaker.

These teams split their regular season match ups, but it was Martin who destroyed the Valley team by 23 points just over a week ago.

If the Tigers pull off the victory on Friday, then they’ll be pressed right back into action on Saturday at one against Roma with the winner of that one moving on to the playoffs.

As for the rest of our teams, Cigarroa finishes as the number two seed from that district and draw Corpus Christi Carroll on Monday from Alice High School in the bi-district round.

As for our 6A schools, United South takes first in the district they will draw San Antonio Warren on Tuesday at seven from King High School as the number two seed United gets Harlan on Tuesday at seven in Corpus at Miller.

Alexander is the three seed and will take on Stevens also on Tuesday at seven from Corpus’s Moody High School.

Finally Nixon will play one night earlier on Monday against Brennan from Corpus’s Veterans High School.

