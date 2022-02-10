UISD suspends Valentine’s Day deliveries

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United Independent School District is enforcing a new rule for February 14th. Valentine’s day deliveries, such as flowers, candy or gifts, will not be allowed. UISD says it has determined that students and employees may not receive deliveries at their designated campuses and departments during regular school and work hours.

Officials say this new rule is set in place as a health precaution. Susan Carlson with UISD says, “Because of COVID, we do have some employee shortages in the schools due to people getting sick.” She adds, “we feel like it will be better, at least for this year, not to have deliveries to schools. This rule applies to all students, teachers, and staff members throughout the school district.

