Vehicle rolls over in North Laredo crash
Witness says it was because of a dropped cellphone
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A car rolls over in a North Laredo neighborhood.
It happened just before seven Wednesday evening over by the 100 block of Mayberry Street.
According to witnesses, a white car and an SUV crashed into each other, allegedly because of a dropped cellphone.
Officers on the scene said there were no injuries in the accident.
