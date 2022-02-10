Vehicle rolls over in North Laredo crash

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A car rolls over in a North Laredo neighborhood.

It happened just before seven Wednesday evening over by the 100 block of Mayberry Street.

According to witnesses, a white car and an SUV crashed into each other, allegedly because of a dropped cellphone.

Officers on the scene said there were no injuries in the accident.

