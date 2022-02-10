Advertisement

Vehicle rolls over in North Laredo crash

Witness says it was because of a dropped cellphone
By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A car rolls over in a North Laredo neighborhood.

It happened just before seven Wednesday evening over by the 100 block of Mayberry Street.

According to witnesses, a white car and an SUV crashed into each other, allegedly because of a dropped cellphone.

Officers on the scene said there were no injuries in the accident.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

House catches fire at Winfield subdivision
Two story house catches fire in north Laredo subdivision
House fire reported at Partridge Loop
Laredo home catches fire in Mines Road area
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
Three men accused of car burglary
Police searching for three people tied to car burglary
Laredo Crime Stoppers offering Valentine's Day special
Laredo Crime Stoppers: Turn in your ex, get a reward

Latest News

Lady Longhorns win it
Lady Longhorns secure win over bulldogs
Martin Tigers secure district title
Martin Tigers rattle the Rattlers, secure district title
LBJ Wolves bark up win over United South
LBJ Wolves bark up win over United South
Wolves bark up win over Panthers
LBJ Wolves bark up win over United South