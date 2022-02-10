Advertisement

WBCA Carnival returns to Sames Auto Arena

Spring Fling Carnival opens Thursday
Spring Fling Carnival opens Thursday(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:45 AM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After more than a year of delays, the WBCA Carnival is set to make a return to the Sames Auto Arena Parking lot!

The 2022 Carnival will open its doors on Thursday at 4 p.m. and will run until Feb 21.

Over 40 rides are expected to return from the classic Ferris Wheel to the Zipper are expected to return and let’s not forget that carnival food!

Admission is just two dollars, and it will open with McDollar Day, Rides are only a buck!

WBCA Carnival schedule
WBCA Carnival schedule(KGNS)

