WBCA festivities expected to boost tourism in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Washington’s Birthday Celebration is getting ready for a big weekend.

With the festivities put on hold for over a year due to the pandemic, organizers say they are expecting some big crowds this year.

Local hotels are expected to be up to 98 percent capacity over the next few weeks with the Laredo Conventions and Visitors’ Bureau saying they are getting a lot of calls from people asking for help with making reservations.

The Washington’s Birthday Celebration has festivities running through February 21.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.