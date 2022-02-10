Advertisement

WBCA festivities expected to boost tourism in Laredo

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Washington’s Birthday Celebration is getting ready for a big weekend.

With the festivities put on hold for over a year due to the pandemic, organizers say they are expecting some big crowds this year.

Local hotels are expected to be up to 98 percent capacity over the next few weeks with the Laredo Conventions and Visitors’ Bureau saying they are getting a lot of calls from people asking for help with making reservations.

The Washington’s Birthday Celebration has festivities running through February 21.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
House catches fire at Winfield subdivision
Two story house catches fire in north Laredo subdivision
Jury selection hearing set in fatal crash case
Jury selection hearing set in fatal crash case
Rollover accident reported in north Laredo
Vehicle rolls over in North Laredo crash
Dispute over local politics
Argument leads to shots allegedly being fired at off-duty agent

Latest News

Martin Tigers three-way tie breaker
Tigers forced into three-way tie breaker
Nixon Mustangs stop the court with the Wolves
Nixon Mustangs outscore the Wolves
Two tigers receive recognition
Two Martin Musicians receive recognition
WBCA festivities expected to boost tourism in Laredo
WBCA festivities expected to boost tourism in Laredo