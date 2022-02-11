Accident in east Laredo leaves motorcyclist in critical condition

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A motorcycle accident in east Laredo sends one man to the hospital.

The accident happened on Thursday at around 5:30 p.m. when Laredo Fire officials were called out to the intersection of Nevera Loop and Ben-Cha Road.

When paramedics arrived, they found a 43-year-old man with multiple injuries at the scene.

The man was treated and transported to LMC in critical condition.

