Accident in east Laredo leaves motorcyclist in critical condition

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A motorcycle accident in east Laredo sends one man to the hospital.

The accident happened on Thursday at around 5:30 p.m. when Laredo Fire officials were called out to the intersection of Nevera Loop and Ben-Cha Road.

When paramedics arrived, they found a 43-year-old man with multiple injuries at the scene.

The man was treated and transported to LMC in critical condition.

