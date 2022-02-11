AEP says scammers are targeting customers

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The American Electric Power Company wants customers to be aware that scammers are posing as AEP officials.

The scammers are calling residents threatening to disconnect their services unless immediate payment is made over the phone.

They also claim customers need a new electric meter but must pay before installation or they ask for payment via Prepaid debit cards.

Officials say you should never give personal information such as social security numbers or bank account numbers without validating it’s an AEP official.

AEP says the best way to make sure is to call AEP directly and ask a representative.

