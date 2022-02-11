Alexander dives deep into regionals

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Alexander Swim Team is coming off a record setting performance at regionals but the job for the Bulldogs is far from over as the biggest meet of the season lies ahead.

The bulldogs made history last weekend after becoming the first UISD school to win both the boys and girls regional swim meet in the same season; something head coach Justin Meza says wasn’t a fluke but a product of the students taking the lead.

Meza says, “I have some great leaders on the team on the boys team and on the girls team as well and it just trickle down to all of our athletes that are willing to listen and follow and we had a lot of young athletes that were just so determined to do good.”

On their way to winning regionals, the lady Bulldogs won seven medals, two gold, three silver and two bronze, something freshman Chelsea Chaves is proud to have accomplished with her team.

Chaves says, “At first I couldn’t believe that we won because it was the first time in history girls from Laredo had won regionals but then I just felt so ecstatic knowing that not only me but all of the girls we won and that all of our hard work had paid off and it just felt so great.”

The boys team also has a couple swimmers writing their names in the record books, seniors Jorge Mendiola set a new district record 100 Breaststroke, along with Cristobal Pena who set the record for the 50 meter freestyle, something Peña says he couldn’t have done alone.

Pena says, “Coach Meza gets the best out of us every single day we work hard every single day he’s the reason why I’m at where I’m at today he puts in a great set we put in a great game plan for regionals and then execute the way we wanted to.”

The Alexander Bulldogs are far from done in the pool, next up is the biggest meet of the season Coach Meza hopes to bring back the gold but he admits its won’t be an easy task.

Both United and Alexander leave next Thursday for state and the meet will be that following day.

