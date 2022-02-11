Cool days for big game weekend!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Its going to be a nice warm Friday afternoon, but some changes are coming!

On Friday, we’ll start in the upper 50s and see a high of about 81 degrees by the afternoon.

By Saturday those winds will pick up and bring temperatures down into the upper 60s and we’ll see a slight chance of rain.

These chances of rain won’t last long, we’ll see a bright and sunny super bowl Sunday.

Things will stay in the mid to upper 60s and drop to the 40s.

On Valentine’s Day things will warm up and we’ll see temperatures in the 70s.

By mid-week next week, we’ll pick up to a high of 87, which is the highest we’ve been in quite a while.

It’s just a reminder that winter is almost over in south Texas.

