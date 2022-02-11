Advertisement

Laredo College to hold financial aid clinic for LISD students

File photo: Laredo College
File photo: Laredo College(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Our local colleges are coming together to help the class of 2022 with their financial aid services.

High school seniors from LISD will have a chance to meet with financial aid representatives to start the financial aid process and apply for scholarship and potential college jobs.

Students will need social security number; drivers license and tax forms.

Current LC students and any high school senior will also be able to take advantage of these services.

The event will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the student center located at the Fort Macintosh campus.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Rollover on Highway 83
Rollover accident reported on Highway 83
Rollover accident reported in north Laredo
Vehicle rolls over in North Laredo crash
Dispute over local politics
Argument leads to shots allegedly being fired at off-duty agent
Miguel Angel Puente Villa, 29
Man allegedly caught driving with a sack full of cocaine
Warrant Amnesty Program
Municipal Court judge to announce amnesty program

Latest News

23-year-old Marcos Reyes-Callejas
Man wanted for sexual assault arrested
File photo: Car show
Roll on over to the Pipes and Stripes car show this weekend
Warm Friday afternoon
Cool days for big game weekend!
Alexander swim team dives into the deep
Alexander swim team dives into the deep