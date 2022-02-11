Laredo College to hold financial aid clinic for LISD students

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Our local colleges are coming together to help the class of 2022 with their financial aid services.

High school seniors from LISD will have a chance to meet with financial aid representatives to start the financial aid process and apply for scholarship and potential college jobs.

Students will need social security number; drivers license and tax forms.

Current LC students and any high school senior will also be able to take advantage of these services.

The event will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the student center located at the Fort Macintosh campus.

