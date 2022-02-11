Man wanted for sexual assault arrested

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man with outstanding warrants of aggravated sexual assault and burglary is caught by police.

On Tuesday, Laredo Police arrested 23-year-old Marcos Reyes-Callejas.

The Laredo Police Department U.S. Marshals Task Force received a tip saying that a fugitive who had allegedly fled to Mexico was working at a restaurant at the 4800 block of McPherson.

Police arrived at the location and arrested Reyes Callejas.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of burglary.

