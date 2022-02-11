Advertisement

Man wanted for sexual assault arrested

23-year-old Marcos Reyes-Callejas
23-year-old Marcos Reyes-Callejas(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man with outstanding warrants of aggravated sexual assault and burglary is caught by police.

On Tuesday, Laredo Police arrested 23-year-old Marcos Reyes-Callejas.

The Laredo Police Department U.S. Marshals Task Force received a tip saying that a fugitive who had allegedly fled to Mexico was working at a restaurant at the 4800 block of McPherson.

Police arrived at the location and arrested Reyes Callejas.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of burglary.

