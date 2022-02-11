Advertisement

Man wanted for theft and burglary

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for various charges.

Laredo Police are searching for 35-year-old Ricardo Antonio Dominguez.

Dominguez currently has four active warrants; two counts of burglary and two counts of theft of property that stem from multiple incidents.

The case was presented to the district attorney’s office who determined there was sufficient evidence to secure an arrest warrant.

If you have any information regarding Dominguez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a reward.

