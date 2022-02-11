Advertisement

Man and woman accused of multiple car burglaries arrested

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A couple allegedly tied to a string of car burglaries around town is arrested.

The Laredo Police Auto Theft Task Force arrested 29-year-old David Ribera Garza and 31-year-old Becky Jean Salinas.

The case was reported on January 8th when officers were called out to the 3000 block of John Steinbeck Court for a vehicle burglary call.

When officers arrived, the victim stated that over a thousand dollars in property was stolen for the car.

After a thorough investigation, Rivera-Garza and Salinas were identified as the prime suspects.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office who determined there was enough evidence to secure an arrest warrant.

It was also discovered that the two were also involved in several other car burglaries on the east side of Laredo.

Police would like to remind residents to always lock your vehicles and hide valuable items from plain sight.

