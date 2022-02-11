Remembering Whitney Houston ten years after her passing

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s hard to believe but it’s been ten years since Whitney Houston passed away.

The singer first popped up on most people’s radar in the 1980′s when she recorded a long string of celebrated pop hits.

That career carried her into the 1990′s.

It also helped kickstart an acting career that saw her co-star alongside Kevin Costner in 19-92′s “The Bodyguard.”

Houston’s rendition of Dolly Parton’s “I will always love you” on that film’s soundtrack earned her Grammy awards for record of the year and best pop vocal performance.

By the 2000′s, fans watched the singer sink into addiction and a turbulent marriage to fellow singer Bobby Brown.

Much of that troubled relationship and its associated problems were made public in the reality TV show “Being Bobby Brown.”

On February 11 of 2012, Houston died from a drug-related accidental drowning.

She was only 48 years old.

